On the right track in Lucainena de las Torres

ANOTHER five kilometres have been added to the Via Verde (Green Route) that commences in Lucainena de las Torres.

The first section links Lucainena to El Saltador and the second, leading to the Venta del Pobre on the lower reaches of Sierra Cabrera, has now been inaugurated.

The Via Verde, a project with a low environmental project, will be used for walking and cycling on a route that was formerly the track of a disused railway line that took iron ore from Lucainena to Aguamarga, from where it was sent to foundries in Bilbao, explained the local mayor Juan Herrera.

“We had a €1.6 million allocation from the Ministry of Agriculture to carry out the entire project,” Herrera said.

“We have spent around €600,000 with a million euros left to carry out the Nijar segment from Venta del Pobre to Aguamarga and a small section in Carboneras.”

Lucainena had waited 10 years for the money, Herrera continued to carry out the 36 kilometres of Via Verde that would link the Tabernas and Cabo de Gata-Nijar national parks.

