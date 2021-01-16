NHS Worker Raffles Off House For Two Quid

NHS worker raffles off his house for just two quid a ticket

Patient Service Manager at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, Nick Wyrill, has decided to raffle off his five-year-old, four-bedroom home for a mere £2 a ticket after seeing some neighbours selling their homes through this unconventional route. In a big-hearted gesture, the dad-of-one has also vowed to donate 10 per cent of the proceeds to the NHS as a thank-you for their work during a “horrendous year.”

‘It’s an amazing opportunity for someone to be mortgage-free for the price of a coffee,” Nick said.

‘I’d seen another couple selling their house by raffle tickets and I started looking into it and realised you can donate some of the sales to charity through the raffle website. ‘It seemed like the right thing to give something back to the NHS after what has been a truly horrendous year for everyone.

‘And it’s a life-changing win for someone to walk away with, so it’s worth throwing your hat into the ring.’

There are 250’000 tickets available at just two quid a pop, and if all are sold, Nick and his wife Louise will be donating $50,000 to the NHS My Hospitals Charity.

Last year, an expat couple raffled their Spanish villa on the Canary Islands for just €2 a ticket.

