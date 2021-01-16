Netflix plans to release new movie every week for next 12 months

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Netflix plans to release new movie every week for next 12 months
CREDIT: Pixabay

Netflix has revealed plans to release a new movie every week for next 12 months.

THE streaming giant plans to kick off 2021 “with a bang” and has promised a line-up “which will surprise and delight cinephiles across the globe” with films from Award-winning filmmakers, including Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God) and Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up).

New films include the western ‘The Harder They Fall’, starring Regina King, Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Halle Berry will make their directorial debuts with ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ and ‘Bruised’.

A star-studded line-up includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence and Ryan Reynolds.


And hitmaker Ariana Grande will star alongside Lawrence, DiCaprio, Streep and Timothée Chalamet in ‘Don’t Look Up’.

The move follows the closure of cinemas due to Covid-19, which has seen many films moved to streaming services.


Earlier this month, Netflix announced it was increasing its monthly charges, after already recently increasing their Premium and Standard plans by £1 per month.

