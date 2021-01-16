Minister Of Health Responds To Moreno About Home Confinement

SPAIN’S Minister of Health responds to Andalucía’s Juanma Moreno about home confinement

Spain’s Health Minister, Salvador Illa, has officially responded to several communities requesting that changes be made to the national decree of the state of alarm to include home confinement, by insisting that this measure is absolutely not on the cards. Illa has reiterated that autonomous communities will continue to work with the government with “a set of common measures.” President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has been one of the most vocal leaders, calling for permission to implement home confinement or longer curfews.

“We are not contemplating at this time any home confinement,” said the Health Minister. “We are going to break this third wave with other instruments. We beat the second wave without it, and we will do it again.”

While acknowledging that current Covid figures throughout the country “are very worrying,” Illa nonetheless said he believes that Spain has “the knowledge, experience and know-how to overcome this situation.”

Earlier this week, the community of Castilla y Lyon was given a slap on the wrist by the Health Minister for imposing an 8pm curfew against the guidance of the national decree, which maintains that the earliest curfew allowed is 10pm.

