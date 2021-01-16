Maskless Woman Arrested For Coughing On Customers In Bar

MASKLESS woman arrested for coughing on customers and telling them she had Covid in a bar in Spain’s Granada

Local Police in Granada arrested a woman shortly before 5pm on Friday, January 15, who had been harassing customers for some time in bars up and down Navas Street. Officers heard that the culprit, who wasn’t wearing a mask, approached several patrons and deliberately coughed on them, before announcing that she had coronavirus. One customer told police that the customer had even spit at them.

Police arrested the woman in one of these bars when she refused to identify herself or put on a face mask. She was taken to a health centre in the capital of Granada, where officers report she continued to refuse to put on a mask and insisted she had Covid. The woman has been detained by Granada officials.

