‘MASKED SINGER’ Judge, Comedian Mo Gilligan Earning £100k Per Episode after replacing Ken Jeong



Mo Gilligan is the new judge on the second series of ITV’s smash-hit Saturday night show ‘The Masked Singer’, after he replaced last year’s judge, American actor, Ken Jeong, and now it has been revealed the comedian is making £100k an episode.

-- Advertisement --



That means show bosses are paying 32-year-old Gilligan more than his two fellow judges from the last series, 60-year-old Jonathan Ross, and Davina McCall, aged 53, but slightly less than the 30-year-old singer, Rita Ora, by all accounts, and it seems they have nicknamed him ‘Mo Money’.

A source on the show told The Sun, “Mo has proved a mega-hit on the Masked Singer, with fans and with everyone working on the show. It’s a relief for the bosses as he takes home £100,000 per episode. Mo is proving his worth though. He’s brought a real spark to the panel and he and host Joel Dommett bounce off each other really nicely”.

They continued, “Behind the scenes, he’s one of the most popular people on the panel because he’s so down to earth and seriously funny”, with Gilligan raking in the money now thanks to finding overnight fame when the Canadian rapper Drake quoted some of his jokes in his social media account.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’Masked Singer’ Judge, Comedian Mo Gilligan Earning £100k Per Episode”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.