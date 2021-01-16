Man’s body found in collapsed cave house in Granada

A man’s lifeless body has been found in a collapsed cave house in Granada.

THE body of the deceased was recovered by the Guardia Civil’s Mountain Rescue and Intervention Section (SEREIM) following reports of a collapsed cave house in which an elderly man lived in Los Laneros.

The Granada Provincial Firefighters Consortium, Local Police and the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) were immediately deployed at 10.45pm on Friday, January 15.

But due to the instability of the cave and the depth of it, it was not possible to access it until this morning (Saturday, January 16).

SEREIM confirmed that once inside the cave house, the body of the elderly occupant was discovered, though no further details have been released.

