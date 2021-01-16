Man arrested for stealing 10 top quality legs of ham

GUARDIA CIVIL arrested a man, 30, who allegedly stole 10 legs of top quality ham from supermarkets in different towns throughout Almeria.

The supermarket chain filed a complaint for the robberies which were carried out over five days in their stores in Vicar, Roquetas de Mar, Nijar, Huercal de Almeria, Carboneras, Mojacar, Garrucha and Almeria city.

The suspect, wearing sports apparel, reportedly entered the supermarkets with a trolley where he would place a coat. He then went to the meat counter and asked for a leg of ham worth around €400.

Once he had it, he would abandon the trolley in an aisle out of sight of security cameras and hid the leg of ham under his coat, before leaving via the till without purchasing anything else.

On two occasions he was caught by staff and fled from the store to avoid being identified.

He was eventually caught red-handed and taken to court in Almeria by Guardia Civil.

