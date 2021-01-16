MAISIE SMITH To Quit East Enders After 13 Years on the BBC Soap



Maisie Smith, the 19-year-old actress, has reportedly told BBC bosses at the hit soap opera East Enders, that she wants to quit the show she has been in for the last 13 years, playing the part of mortician Tiffany Butcher-Baker, because she wants to try her luck in Hollywood.

Smith’s East Enders contract runs out in October and even though it is said they asked her to stay, she has her heart set on movie fame in America, and follow in the footsteps of her former soap co-stars Ben Hardy and Himesh Patel, who have both landed top roles in Hollywood since leaving Albert Square.

Maisie was recently one of the stars of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and has been thrust into the limelight as a result, and is apparently already being inundated with lucrative advertising offers, but her BBC contract does not allow her to accept any such deals.

A source told DailyMail, “Maisie is hugely ambitious and wants to test herself away from soaps. Starring in movies is a personal goal and seeing how well Ben and Himesh have done, it’s given her hope she could be the next box office star from EastEnders”.

