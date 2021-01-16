Madrid doubles vital blood donation goal with historic response to appeal

AN urgent appeal for blood donation made by the Transfusion Centre of the Community of Madrid has achieved a historic response by doubling its goal, with more than 6,500 bags donated in just three days.

BLOOD reserves are above their optimal level and normal transfusion activity in hospitals has been restored, confirmed Salud Madrid.

Between Wednesday, January 13, and Friday, January 15, a total of 6,634 people donated blood at more than 30 authorised locations following the appeal after reserves ran out at Christmas.

The centre has thanked the people of Madrid for their “spectacular solidarity” despite having to wait in lines and the difficulties of access in some cases due to the storm.

At the same time, it reminded that once the situation has stabilised, a regular donation of 900 bags of blood a day is necessary to maintain optimum reserves.

