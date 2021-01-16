Local mayors investigated over vaccine “fraud”

3 local mayors from the Valencian community are under investigation for vaccine “fraud”.

The PSPV/PSOE have opened disciplinary proceedings against councillors Fran López, Ximo Coll, and Carolina Vives.

They understood they had received the covid vaccine when they were not in the “at-risk” group.

The party PSOE has expressed regret over the councillors’ decision to take the vaccine and believe this act should not cloud the good work done in the Valencian community.

Public employees’ actions if anything should be more exemplary if anything the party went on to say.

The three councillors from Valencian communities Rafelbunyol, El Verger and Els Poblets will stay in their positions but remain suspended till the disciplinary hearing is over.

Excuses of there are plenty of doses, and being vaccinated helps public confidence didn’t wash with party leaders or of course, the general public waiting for their grandmother to be vaccinated.

The investigation is underway

