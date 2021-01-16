A Philippines woman with mental health issues was jailed by the family that said they could not care for her.

The woman has been locked in a cage for the last five years because the family say they cannot afford proper treatment.

-- Advertisement --



“BEBE” who is 29 years old was at one point living with her family and receiving important medication for psychotic depression, she was working in a local shop and wanted to become a model, this was before frightening episodes of hallucinations though, and she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

The costs of the hospital and drugs to help were beyond the family, and soon her father became ill, and she did not have the money for medication when he died she went downhill, and it was then the family decided to lock her up.

Some of her kind friends where she lives in the occidental province of the Philippines are trying to raise money to send her back to the hospital, if she does not get these funds, it is tragically certain she will stay in this cage for five more years.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “jailed by my family”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.