France Thrust Into 6.00 pm Curfew From Tonight.

France is uniformly pulling back its Covid-19 curfew to 6 pm Saturday, Jan. 16, in a race against time to vaccinate the population and stop the spread of the disease.

-- Advertisement --



A 6 pm curfew will be extended to all of France “from this Saturday and for at least 15 days”, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday. An 8 pm curfew had already been in place in most of the country, with multiple regions – including in France’s hard-hit east – already under the 6 pm limit.

“Our situation is worrying even if it has generally stabilised,” Castex continued, describing it also as “under control compared to what we see in our neighbours,” but “fragile because the virus is still circulating actively on our territory”.

The country currently registers an average of 16,000 new infections every day. The pressure on hospitals “remains stable but is at a high level”, Castex emphasised. There were 24,769 people hospitalised for COVID-19 across France on Wednesday, including 2,711 in intensive care.

People will still be able to travel after the curfew for work, medical appointments and other urgent reasons, but shops will have to close their doors at 6 pm, more bad news for the retail sector a few days before their sales begin. Restaurants must also stop doing business, even as a takeaway, at the earlier time. France’s cafés and restaurants are already closed to seated customers and will be until mid-February.

“We are constantly trying to adapt and they are still putting obstacles in our way,” Benjamin Nieto, owner of the restaurant Chez Lucien in the Croix-Rousse district of Lyon, said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “France Thrust Into 6.00 pm Curfew From Tonight”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.