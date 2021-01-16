France Rolls Out Mass Testing For Children

FRANCE rolls out mass testing for millions of children

France’s Health Minister, Olivier Veran, is planning to begin a mass testing campaign that will see more than one million children per month checked for coronavirus in a bid to halt the spread of the new mutant Covid variant first discovered in the UK.

Speaking with AFP on Thursday, January 14, the minister said the plan was undertaken as studies have shown that this variant of the virus spreads more rapidly in children, and so testing will begin at age 6 wherever possible.

Aside from the new plan for children and teachers, France will introduce new, much stricter controls from Monday, January 18, for anyone entering the country from outside the EU, including carriers from the UK. Prime Minister Jean Castex has stated that a PCR test with a negative result must be produced before entering France.

