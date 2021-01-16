FOURTH Celebrity Unmasked On ITV’s ‘The Masked Singer’ was inside ‘Grandfather Clock’

The fourth celebrity was unmasked on tonight’s (Saturday 16) heat of ITV’s wacky reality show, ‘The Masked Singer’, when ‘Grandfather Clock’, ‘Harlequin’, ‘Blob’, ‘Viking’, and ‘Bush Baby’ went up against each other.

‘Viking’ and ‘Grandfather Clock’ received the lowest number of votes so ended up in the sing-off, with ‘Viking’ keeping his identity hidden, to live and fight in another heat, as he was saved by judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Mo Gilligan.

‘Grandfather Clock’ had always been suspected of being a former footballer from all the clues that had been given, and one clue in his VT claimed that he had seen Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal during the 1986 World Cup.

Another clue was a letter addressed to a Swindon postcode, suggesting somebody who had previously played for Swindon Town FC maybe.

The time came for the mask to be removed, and as the head of the incredible ‘Grandfather Clock’ costume was removed, it revealed former Swindon Tow, Tottenham, and England player, Glenn Hoddle.

