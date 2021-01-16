Former Lover of King Juan Carlos Claim Spies Threatened her Life

THE EX-LOVER of Spain’s exiled former King Juan Carlos has told a Madrid court that her life was threatened by the Spanish secret service after their break up.

Corinna Larsen told a Madrid court that, following the breakdown of her relationship with King Juan Carlos, she was approached by the leader of Spain’s secret service at a London hotel.

Felix Sanz Roldan, who led the Centro Nacional de Intelligencia (NCI) spy agency between 2009-19, allegedly warned Larsen that her safety could not be guaranteed unless she carried out his exact instructions. Larsen claims that she was also threatened at her home in Switzerland, where she claims agents left a copy of a Princess Diana and a cryptic phone call about tunnels in what she saw as a cryptic warning that the NCI could end her life.

She claims that she came under danger after breaking up with the Kings because she possessed “information and documents concerning financial and business dealings of the kings emeritus and members of the royal household”.

Larsen’s testimony comes in a trial taken by the spy chief Sanz Roldan against a former police officer Jose Villarejo for defamation, after Vilarejo told a 2017 TV interview that the NCI leader had threatened the king’s lover. Larsen has now supported Vilarejo’s claim, and also says that her Monaco home was infiltrated, burgled, and robbed by NCI agents in 2013.

King Juan Carlos is currently living in disgraced exile in Abu Dhabi due to a series of financial crimes and widescale fraud the monarch perpetrated over his long career.

