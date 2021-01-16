First doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine administered in Ireland

The first doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are being administered in Ireland from today, Saturday, January 16.

AROUND 1,800 GPs and nurses will be vaccinated at three centres in Dublin, Galway and Portlaoise, after clinical lead at the Dublin centre, Dr Walley stressed the importance of prioritising healthcare staff.

He said GPs are increasingly involved in the management of Covid patients “both in their practices, in maintaining the number of people staying at home and keeping them out of hospitals”.

And Dr Walley assured that more Covid hubs – where presumed Covid and Covid positive patients are assessed – will be opened up, with a further two expected to be added to the 10 already in operation.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) says the three mass vaccination centres are an important step and that vaccine roll-out plans must be flexible to accommodate unforeseen events.

Beautiful Morning in Pheonix Park

Getting ready to Mass Vaccinate hundred of GPs and Practice Nurses

Amazing set up by @AmbulanceNAS

Well done @HSELive @IMO_IRL @ICGPnews pic.twitter.com/7Of7RTh57A

— Docmait (@docmait) January 16, 2021

Earlier this week, Ireland’s chief medical officer warned the country is going to suffer high numbers of Covid-19 deaths “for the next period of time”.

The Department of Health’s Dr Tony Holohan blamed recent increase in Covid cases on “unsustainably” high levels of infection and urged people to stay home “out of respect for those who have lost their lives” or are being treated for the virus on hospital wards.

