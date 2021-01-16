Family pay tribute to two-week-old baby girl who died prompting murder probe

The family of a two-week-old baby girl who died prompting a murder probe has paid tribute to the child who “melted the hearts of everyone who met her”.

OFFICERS were called to Heywood hospital after staff raised concerns for a baby just before 6.30pm on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the child, who has since been formally identified as Felicity-May Harvey, sadly passed away on Monday, January 11.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Paying tribute to Felicity-May, her family said: “Our hearts are broken after losing our precious baby girl, Felicity-May. She was a gorgeous baby and always so alert, looking around with her big blue eyes.

“She was absolutely beautiful and incredibly brave and she melted the hearts of everyone who met her. What made her extra special was her cleft lip and palate, and despite the challenges of this, she was the most happy and content little girl.

“She was and always will be loved by her mum, sisters and family and there is a huge void in all our hearts and lives now that she has been taken from us.

“She was our special star, and it is not fair that she shone brightly for only a short time. When we look up at the sky, we will look through the clouds and know that the brightest star shining is our Felicity-May.

“Rest in peace baby girl. Sleep tight. Until we meet again, our precious angel.”

Detective Chief Inspector Carl Jones, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This is a desperately sad incident where a baby girl has lost her life and we are doing what we can to support her loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing; as always, we are keeping an open mind and have specialist officers working at the scene and on the investigation to establish the full facts of this case.”

