Family Intoxicated As House Burns Down In Spain’s Alicante

FAMILY intoxicated as house burns down in Pinoso in Spain’s Alicante

A family who were drunk escaped from a house fire in Pinoso in Alicante on Thursday evening, January 14, while their 15-year-old daughter remained trapped on the second floor. Quick-thinking neighbours were able to climb on the roof and cut the security bars from the window, rescuing the teenager. All of the occupants were transferred to Pinoso health centre where they were treated for smoke inhalation, while members of the Elda County Firefighters Park struggled to bring the blaze under control, even as one part of the house collapsed.

Once the fire was out, officials were in for another shock, as they discovered a vast indoor marijuana cultivation of more than 200 plants. The Guardia Civil established that the house had been illegally connected to the electricity network, and are investigating a possible overload as the source of the fire.

The mayor of Pinoso, Lázaro Azorín, applauded the “courage and determination” of the two neighbours whose quick-thinking bravery saved the teenage girl from tragedy. One of the rescuers, Daniel Lopez Monzo, who suffered from smoke inhalation, said: “I just thought I had to save her.”

