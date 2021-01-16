DYNASTY And Three’s Company Actor Peter Mark Richman Dies Aged 93



Peter Mark Richman, star of more than 130 television shows, including ‘Dynasty’ and ‘Three’s Company’ in which he played Reverend Snow, died at his home in Woodland Hills, California, on Thursday morning (January 14), of natural causes, aged 93.

Richman’s rep confirmed the death in a statement to PEOPLE, “Peter Mark’s family would like to thank all those who have been expressing their condolences and admiration for his extraordinary accomplishments. The love he gave – to everything he did, and everyone he knew — will live forever.”

Suzanne Somers, his co-star in Three’s Company, where Richman played the father of Somers’ character Chrissy Snow, also stated to PEOPLE, “Comedy is musical. Peter Mark Richman and I understood the music from the very first time we appeared together on Three’s Company. He knew his ‘stuff.’ We lost a good one. Rest In Peace Peter Mark Richman”.