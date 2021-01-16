Dry run for Roquetas firefighters

THE Poniente Fire Brigade recently carried out a practice drill at the Gran Plaza shopping centre in Roquetas de Mar.

The manoeuvre served, amongst other things, to gauge response times and putting safety systems into operation, locating entrance and exit routes as well as the available hydrants, equipment and installations in adjoining buildings.

The drill commenced with the partial evacuation of a building where fire had broken out prior to the arrival of firefighters with a pumper fire engine.

Jose Juan Rodriguez, president of the Poniente Firefighters Consortium and a Roquetas councillor, supervised the exercise in an operation that was also aimed at encouraging the area’s big companies to share their protection and safety plans.

Dry runs like these were vitally important as they provided opportunities to develop emergency plans for buildings that are occupied by thousands of people, Rodriguez explained.

“It’s necessary for us to calculate where and how action should be taken and knowing down to the last detail where dangers exist in order to guarantee safety for the public,” he said.

