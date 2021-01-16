Dead Body Found Floating In Alicante Port

DEAD body of a man found floating in Alicante Port

An investigation has been launched in Spain’s Costa Blanca after the body of a man was discovered floating in the water at the mouth of the Port of Alicante, close to the ferry terminal, on Thursday, January 14. The Guardia Civil confirmed that the man’s body was found without any identification, according to Informaction.

Officials reported that there were no overt signs of violence and estimated that the body had been in the water for more than a week, but an official autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding his death.

The body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine for further examination and the court has opened an investigation to clarify the facts.

