Covid Cuts A Year Off Life Expectancy In The UK

COVID pandemic cuts an entire year of life expectancy in the UK

If everyone wasn’t already consumed by the doom and gloom that has come with the coronavirus pandemic, scientists in the UK and USA have released data from two new studies that predict life expectancy has now been reduced by one whole year. The researched, published by Oxford University in the UK, shows that life expectancy for men and ethnic minorities is lower than for women.

The Oxford study, which looked at life expectancy at birth (LEB) from March to November 2020, found that the age had dropped by 1.2 years for men and 0.9 years for women compared with 2019. This means that the average man in Britain will now live for 78.7 years, while women will live for 82.6 years.

The experts stated: “Fifty-five per cent of [excess deaths] occurred in men,’ the researchers write.

“Excess deaths increased sharply with age and men experienced elevated risks of death in all age groups.”

