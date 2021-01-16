Council worker dies after being hit by a tree branch in Cartama

A council worker has died this morning (Saturday, January 16) after being hit by a branch of a tree he was cutting down in the Malaga municipality of Cartama, according to the Andalusian Emergencies 112.

112 Emergencias Andalucia received a notice from the Public Health Emergency Service (EPES) at 10.20am reporting that a man had been left suspended from a harness in the Vega de Riaran area.

Firefighters of the Malaga Provincial Consortium, the Guardia Civil and Cartama Civil Protection were deployed but the 39-year-old victim died at the scene, according to health services.

Civil Protection sources have indicated that the employee suffered a trauma after being hit by one of the tree branches during pruning.

The accident has been reported to the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks and the Labor Inspection.

