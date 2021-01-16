A CAKE, made to look like a boat transporting drugs, has caused controversy on social media.

-- Advertisement --



The cake, made by Las Tartas de Mariana Cake Shop in Sotogrande, an establishment which is very popular in the campo de Gibraltar area not only for its original creations but also for its quality, is very detailed, and includes the boat, the drug smugglers, packages of hashish, the engines and the water around it.

Their publications on social media are very popular, but one of the most recent posts has caused a stir. It was made to order and the photos have divided the internet between those who congratulated the creator on her work and those who criticise it for representing the reality in the area which gives it such a bad name.

The creator has defended her cake saying that the items she makes are “art in sugar, which often represent reality” and added that no-one should judge her based on the orders which she makes for others.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Controversial cake causes a stir on social media”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.