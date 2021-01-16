CEO of Sweet’N Low plunges to his death from a New York apartment building

Head of one of the USA’s most-loved artificial sweeteners, Sweet’N Low, Donald Tober, jumped to his death from his Park Avenue apartment at around 5am on Friday, January 15. The 89-year-old CEO of Sugar Foods had reportedly been struggling with Parkinson’s disease for some time before he took his own life.

President of Sugar Foods, Steve Odell, who worked with Donald for 51 years, paid tribute to his partner when speaking with The Post:

“He was bigger than life,” Odell said. “He made everybody feel special — everybody. He’s an icon and he’ll always be.”

Although Odell confirmed that the magnate was suffering from a “devastating” disease, “especially for someone as active as he was,” he said the new of his suicide still came as a shock.

“I talked to him yesterday and certainly, no. There was no indication whatsoever.”

