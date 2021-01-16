Catalonia Postpones Next Month’s Elections Until May

THE GOVERNMENT of Catalonia has decided to postpone next month’s regional elections until May due to concerns over the coronavirus.

After debating the issue for several days, the Generalitat decided that the regional elections scheduled to take place on February 14th will be postponed until May 30th. The move follows a surge in cases across Catalonia, with concerns raised that many people would not be able to cast their vote.

Acting President Pere Aragones said that the election delay was “the best option for fighting the pandemic and for guaranteeing the right to vote”. He said that “we had everything ready for February 14th, with all the necessary measures, but the current evolution of the Covid-19 shows that maintaining the date is an unnecessary risk.”

The decision to postpone the elections (January 15th) comes a day after the Catalan government announced an extension of current restrictions in the community for one more week, until January 24, due to a surge of cases in the region.

Pro-independence parties are expected to retain their power over Catalonia’s government in the upcoming election in one of Spain’s most politically volatile regions. The election has led to renewed calls to release the jailed leaders of an unofficial independence referendum, who are currently serving lengthy prison sentences.

