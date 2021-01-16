Burglar Hides Under Quilt in Spain’s Alcoy

BURGLAR hides under quilt to escape police in Spain’s Alcoy

A bumbling burglar thought he could avoid capture after breaking into a house in Alcoy, Alicante, by hiding under a quilt on the couch in the living room. Bemused Local Police nabbed the thief, a 21-year-old Moroccan man, when they responded to a neighbour’s call and discovered the lock had been forced on a house. When they ran his details at the Alcoy Police Station, it was found that the man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The thief was wanted by an investigating court in Figueres for a series of break-ins in Girona, and was also found to be an ‘irregular’ in Spain; consequently, as well as the charges for the robberies the man’s presence in Spain will also be investigated by the Citizen Security Brigade.

