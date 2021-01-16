Denise Van Outen has been rushed to the hospital and may be forced to miss Dancing on Ice.

Denise Van Outen has dislocated her shoulder after she fell flat on her face during rehearsals for Dancing on Ice, so she may be unable to skate on the launch show on Sunday.

The actress, 46, dislocated her left shoulder and is “touch and go” to skate with pro star Matt Evers in tonight’s ITV opening show. She said: “I’m hoping and praying I can heal.” Medics dashed to her aid and gave her urgent treatment in front of her shocked pro partner Matt Evers. There are now fears Denise may not be well enough to take part in tonight’s opening show of the series.

Denise, 46, said: “I’ve taken a few tumbles since we started training but with this one I knew immediately it wasn’t good. I was rehearsing with Matt, hit my toe pick and went flying. Straightaway I knew I’d done something. I just thought, ‘Please don’t let it be a break.’ The on-site medics and physio checked me over immediately and my shoulder was quickly iced.”