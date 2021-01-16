Search Called Off For 4-Year-Old Who Disappeared From Supermarket in Axarquía.

Parents of a 4-year-old were ‘ecstatic’ when police called to say they have found their missing child who had disappeared earlier from a local supermarket.

Thanks to requests for local support from the police, the 4-year-old was found wandering alone along the busy A-7206 road that runs between Algarrobo Costa and Pueblo. He was being handed over to his parents minutes later, who had lost sight of him in a supermarket about 300 meters from the place where the child was found.

Social media users were quick to praise the local police. One user, Maria.I. said: “Brilliant, I would like to praise the speed and efficiency fo the police“.

Another user, Angela. G. said:” A child can disappear in seconds, it’s not the fault of the parents, kids get bored and walk off when parents shop, my little girl did it once, I nearly fainted when security bought her back to me.”

Missing children facts

Over 20,000 children go missing in Spain every year. A report by Spain’s National Centre of Missing Persons of the Secretary of State for Security, part of the Ministry of Interior, has revealed that almost all the children reported missing in Spain are of non-Spanish nationality.

The data is drawn from the Missing People database and Unidentified Individuals and Human Remains (PDyRH) and the Crime Statistical System (SEC), recorded by the Spanish police forces. Of 12,330 active complaints–as of December 2018–only 519 belong to minors of Spanish nationality.

Spain’s kidnapping statistics are fairly consistent with the rest of the world. However, it seems to be a hotspot for the abduction of foreign children: this may include both parental abductions and traffickers using Spain as a gateway to the rest of the world.

The country has, in fact, been identified by the European Commission as an EU hotspot for human trafficking. Meanwhile, more than 2,400 cases of child abduction involving one of the victim’s parents have been reported in Spain since 2011.

