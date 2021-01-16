BRANDING Expert Claims Meghan And Harry Brand Will Never Be Successful unless the royal lives a life of sacrifice and service



The ‘Meghan and Harry’ brand is doomed to failure says Patrick Jephson, a former Royal Navy Lt Commander, who served as Diana’s personal assistant from 1988 until 1996, and who is now a leading brand and reputation management expert.

Jephson says he believes the only way they can be successful is if the former royal lives a life of sacrifice and service, saying, “Harry and Meghan have an evolving brand issue. One could argue that, at its best, membership of the Royal Family gives you access to the most extraordinary and powerful brand in the world”.

He continued, “To voluntarily divest yourselves of all those advantages in pursuit of something else is very daring, and we don’t even know what that something else is. But if it departs very much from that great tradition of personal sacrifice and public service that defines the monarchy brand then I don’t believe it will succeed”.

Since moving to California, many of the couple’s projects have involved charitable causes, like their ‘Archewell Foundation’, designed to drive ‘cultural change across all communities’, but, they are also reported to have earned more than £200m from what many critics class as using their royal links to make business deals, including a £30million podcast deal with Spotify, plus an alleged deal with Netflix worth £122million, to produce documentaries, feature films and programmes for children.

