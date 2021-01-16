Body of man believed to be homeless found buried in snow in Madrid street

The body of man believed to be homeless has been found buried under snow in a Madrid street – the third victim of storm Filomena in the capital.

THE deceased, believed to be in his 60s, is thought to have been living on the street, and was discovered in the Arganzuela district this morning, Saturday, January 16.

Emergencias Madrid confirmed the man’s death but have not been able to ascertain the cause, though the victim did not show signs of violence.

A week ago, a Filomena hit Madrid, the body of a 73-year-old man was discovered in Plaza de la Palmera in Carabanchel. He is believed to have suffered a heart attack and was found in snow.

Within hours, another body was found buried in snow in Zarzalejo.

Madrid was plunged under over a million kilograms of snow in just 30 hours as Storm Filomena swept across the centre of Spain.

With roads, services, and businesses paralysed by the most severe weather incident in living memory, the city’s government has announced that Madrid’s recovery will cost a staggering €1.398 billion.

