BIG FAT GYPSY WEDDING'S Paddy Doherty In Hospital With Covid AND Pneumonia seriously ill



Paddy Doherty, the 61-year-old Irish traveller, and bare-knuckle boxing tough guy has spoken from his hospital bed, where he almost died from Covid-19, is seriously ill, and has been put on oxygen by doctors as he fights pneumonia at the same time.

Doherty, star of TV’s ‘Big Fat Gypsy Wedding‘ posted the video to try and warn people to take the virus seriously, saying, “I will say this, don’t underestimate Covid. It has knocked me down for six, it is what it is. I’m gonna make you all laugh. I’ve been knocked out for the last couple of days”.

He continued, “I can sit up now, I couldn’t sit up. Look, I can even move my hand, I couldn’t do that. I’m alive. It’s not a joke, far from a wise crack. Keep your distance, don’t shake hands. But the point of my story is, be careful, I can’t believe I’m talking to you. Be lucky, be safe and God Bless”.

