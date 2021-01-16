Angela Merkel’s Party Elects New Leader.

Angela Merkel’s continuity candidate, the centrist conservative Armin Laschet, has beaten one of her longest-standing rivals in the contest to lead Germany’s Christian Democratic Union.

In a digitally-held party congress, Laschet beat the conservative hardliner Friedrich Merz by 521 to 466 votes in a run-off vote, following a strong speech that emphasised social cohesion and held up recent scenes from Washington DC as a warning example of divisive leadership.

The third candidate on the ballot, the foreign policy specialist Norbert Röttgen, came last in the first round of votes. Once the digital vote has been confirmed by a postal ballot, Laschet will formally replace Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who announced her resignation as CDU chair in February 2020 after an unsuccessful period in the spotlight. Merkel stepped down as party chair in December 2018.

Mr Laschet is considered to be on the more liberal flank of the Christian Democrats and has been a loyal ally to Ms Merkel. Currently governor of North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, he supported her decision to welcome more than a million migrants in 2015.

Mr Laschet promised both continuity and change in a speech on Saturday that was both personal and sweepy. He referred to his father’s past as a miner and urged fellow conservatives to learn from the democratic crisis playing out on the other side of the Atlantic.

