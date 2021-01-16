Andalucia trains transported 17.3 million passengers last year – down 50% on 2019

Tara Rippin
Andalucian trains transported 17.3 million passengers last year - down 50% on 2019
CREDIT: Junta de Andalucia

Andalucia trains in Malaga, Sevilla and Granada transported 17.3 million passengers last year – down almost 50 per cent on 2019.

THE decrease is due to the mobility limitations imposed by the State of Alarm decreed by the Government of Spain to avoid contagion of the coronavirus, confirmed the Public Works Agency which manages the network.

In the months prior to the health crisis, in January and February, year-on-year growth rates were recorded compared to the same months of 2019, a year that ended with a record number of travellers.

Though the service has been maintained throughout the pandemic, with safety measures in place, the Granada Metro transported 5,880,656 passengers in 2020 – just 51 percent of the demand registered in 2019, which was a year of record figures since its commissioning in 2017 with 11.7 million users.


Malaga Metro saw 3.6 million users in 2020 – 53 per cent of the demand for the previous year.

While Metro de Sevilla recorded 7.8 million passengers last year, the equivalent of 46 per cent of the demand in 2019.


Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

