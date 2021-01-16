Andalucia trains transported 17.3 million passengers last year – down 50% on 2019

Andalucia trains in Malaga, Sevilla and Granada transported 17.3 million passengers last year – down almost 50 per cent on 2019.

THE decrease is due to the mobility limitations imposed by the State of Alarm decreed by the Government of Spain to avoid contagion of the coronavirus, confirmed the Public Works Agency which manages the network.

In the months prior to the health crisis, in January and February, year-on-year growth rates were recorded compared to the same months of 2019, a year that ended with a record number of travellers.

Though the service has been maintained throughout the pandemic, with safety measures in place, the Granada Metro transported 5,880,656 passengers in 2020 – just 51 percent of the demand registered in 2019, which was a year of record figures since its commissioning in 2017 with 11.7 million users.

Malaga Metro saw 3.6 million users in 2020 – 53 per cent of the demand for the previous year.

While Metro de Sevilla recorded 7.8 million passengers last year, the equivalent of 46 per cent of the demand in 2019.

