Almeria politician pans desalination

VOX spokesman on Almeria city council, Juan Francisco Rojas, questioned desalination as an answer to water supply problems.

“Desalination plants are neither the most efficient nor definitive answer as they produce water that pollutes and is more expensive,” he argued.

Rojas’ statement coincided with news that the Rambla Morales installation in Cabo de Gata would begin operations after 15 years of inactivity.

Plants in Carboneras, Cuevas del Almanzora, Balerma, Almeria City and now Rambla de Morales had involved spending enormous amounts of public money as well as private investment by agricultural growers belonging to irrigation syndicates, Rojas said.

The VOX spokesman also pointed out that using desalinated water increased production costs in the agricultural sector, resulting in financial losses for irrigators and growers which in turn made them less competitive.

Instead, VOX Almeria has called for a National Hydrological Plan, a project halted during Jose Luis Rodriguez’s two terms in office (2004-2011) and which the Partido Popular has made no effort to recover.

“It is also essential to improve Almeria’s water infrastructure and improve residents’ quality of life,” Rojas said.

“More than 100,000 Almeria families live directly off agriculture and they deserve to be able to irrigate their crops with good quality water that costs less.”

