ALICANTE offices install infrared cameras to detect Covid in busy public offices

The City Council of Alicante has begun the installation of 21 infrared thermal imaging cameras in some of the busier public offices which see the most footfall in their latest operation to reduce the spread of Covid-19. The highly specialised cameras, which be placed at building entrances, measure body temperature; they can, in fact, record several temperatures at once and will sound an alarm if anybody tried to enter with a body temperature higher than 37 degrees.

-- Advertisement --



According to councillor for New Technology, Innovation and Informatics, Antonio Peral, the “cameras are important and reinforce security as one more measure that guarantees greater protection for both citizens who access the City Council and officials against Covid, and it joins the protocols already established since the beginning of the pandemic.”

The cameras will be installed at the Department of Finance, Citizens Advice Centre and Urban Planning, as well as social and community centres, to name but a few.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante Offices Install Infrared Cameras To Detect Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.