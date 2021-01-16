ALICANTE allocates €2million to road safety and improving the equipment of local police

Of the €6.4 million expected to be collected by Alicante City Council in 2021 in traffic fines and other driving-related penalties, the Municipal Socialist Group has asked that €2 million be allocated to improving the outdated equipment of the Local Police as well as improving overall road safety.

Socialist spokesperson for Alicante City Council, Paco Sanguino, believes “it is a good opportunity for there to be a diversion to our Local Police that suffers a serious lack of security material, essential to carry out their work of control and deterrence of infractions of traffic and to improve the road safety of our streets, which have numerous black spots.”

The draft budgets for 2021 show that Alicante City Council will receive an estimated €6,400,000 in “fines for violations of the Circulation Ordinance” and “Other Fines and Sanctions.”

The Socialists would also like to use the money to run road safety campaigns, install more pedestrian crossings and improve road signage.

