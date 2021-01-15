YELMO Close Their Cinemas In Plaza Mayor And Rincón De La Victoria Temporarily due to the pandemic restrictions



The Yelmo cinema chain which is very popular with the English-speaking communities on the Costa del Sol has decided to temporarily close its cinema complexes in Plaza Mayor, Malaga, and Rincón de la Victoria.

Yelmo has built up a good following with its screening of original-language films, and with them operating a schedule of one session during the week, then two on the weekends, the 8pm closure enforced under the Junta de Andalucia coronavirus restrictions do not make financial sense to the company.

The Plaza Mayor complex, with its 20 screens, is Yelmo’s principal complex and is one of the largest multi-screen cinema complexes in Spain, highly profitable under normal circumstances.

A spokesman for Yelmo said the complexes will remain closed during January, but their cinema in Vialia, Malaga, will remain open from Wednesday to Sunday.

The Cinesa group, which operates in the La Cañada shopping centre in Marbella has also announced that during the rest of January they will close on Mondays and Tuesdays.

