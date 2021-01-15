WOMAN’S mummified body is found eaten by her dogs in Narón in La Coruña, after social worker raises an alert.

The body of a 59-year-old woman from the Freixeiro neighborhood in Naron was discovered in her home on Wednesday, January 13 by Police. A social worker had raised an alert with Local Police after not hearing from the woman, and police forced entry into the home in search of the resident.

The body discovered was nearly mummified and had bite marks on it, appearing to have been eaten in some places by the woman’s dogs. The police also found the corpses of several dogs in the building. Reportedly the woman lived alone, and did not interact with her neighbours.

