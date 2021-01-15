TWITTER Whistleblower Reveals Secret Recording Of CEO Jack Dorsey suggesting Trump will not be the last one to be banned



A supposed Twitter ‘insider whistleblower’ has on Thursday 14, released a leaked recording of CEO Jack Dorsey to right-wing news outlet Project Veritas, in which he is heard talking to staff about further actions the company might take after Trump was banned from the platform.

In the audio, Dorsey is heard saying, “You should always feel free to express yourself in whatever format manifestation feels right. We know we are focused on one account right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration,”

He continued, “So, the focus is certainly on this account and how it ties to real-world violence. But also, we need to think much longer-term around how these dynamics play out over time. I don’t believe this is going away anytime soon”.

James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas claimed they had more “inside information” ready to release, telling viewers, “We’ve had over a dozen people reach out to us this week with video evidence inside Twitter. Stay tuned. They may be private companies, but they have more power than all three branches of government”.

