Twitter Prepares To Hand Over Presidential Accounts To Biden’s Team.

At the same time that President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Inauguration Day, Twitter will be at work transferring its institutional “@POTUS” account to him, announced the company.

-- Advertisement --



Twitter’s other institutional White House accounts — @WhiteHouse, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec — will also be moved to the Biden administration. For this transition of power, the company also created a new account — @SecondGentleman — meant for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s Husband, Douglas Emhoff.

Biden on Thursday night reminded his followers of the upcoming switch. “Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I’ll be using @JoeBiden,” he tweeted from his current @PresElectBiden account.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Twitter Prepares To Hand Over Presidential Accounts To Biden’s Team”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.