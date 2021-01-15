Spanish Scientists Developing Covid Vaccine Protection That Will Last For Years

Spanish Scientists Are Developing A Covid Vaccine Protection That They Say Will Last For Years.

A single dose of a new vaccine being developed against Covid-19 developed by the Rega Institute of the University of Louvain, based on the yellow fever vaccine, could protect for life, according to the head of the centre, Johan Neyts, and the main Spanish researcher Lorena Sánchez Felipe.

Sánchez Felipe and Neyts work in a modern building that houses a one-of-a-kind automated laboratory where, as if ” looking for a needle in a haystack “, in recent months 1.7 million samples have been analysed to verify if they reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“I have been working here for four years (…) in the vaccine group. My main task is the design, the discovery of new vaccines. I take care of all the molecular biology related to them,” says the Lorena Sánchez Felipe, who studied Biology and Biochemistry in Salamanca before doing a post-doctorate at Albany Medical Center (New York), where he spent three and a half years researching the Hepatitis C virus.

The researcher explains that she has been actively involved in the design of the Rega Institute’s coronavirus vaccine.

“From the moment we started working, I quickly made the designs based on the knowledge we already had of other vaccines,” in particular that of yellow fever. We have made an incredible effort. We have joined several teams working on different parts that were necessary to try to create the vaccine as soon as possible,” she said.

She added that all of the team have been “practically working day and night, from Monday to Sunday, since the project started.” The Rega Institute team is very confident that the vaccine will be authorized in 2022 after tests carried out on hamsters, which have yielded very good results – now they must be completed with human trials.

This potential vaccine is the Institute’s biggest bet at the moment, which began to develop it in early 2020 after teams from China and Australia published the genetic code of the virus online.

