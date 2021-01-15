Spain’s vaccination program accelerates as more people are given the jab in one day than all last week.

Most of the health ministries across Spain have reduced the amount of the drug reserves they keep. Next week they can now start to extend the immunization program and start giving the second dose to the population.

The third week of vaccination against covid shows a substantial improvement in its distribution and administration- this is despite the effects of storm Filomena. The communities, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, already injected as many doses in one day (94,548 this Thursday) as they did in the first week (99,753), which ended on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Even so, to reach the government’s goal of having 30 million vaccinated by the summer, the pace would have to be increased. If only two-dose vaccines were used, and immunizing on weekends, to reach 30 million people on July 1 (23 weeks left), 1.3 million people would have to be fully vaccinated per week- which is the same as administering 2.6 million vaccines because of the extra top-up dose needed to finish the course.

As the current rate of about 700,000 a week, this would have to be multiplied by four to get there. The next expected vaccine, from Oxford / AstraZeneca, also needs two doses like those from Pfizer and Moderna. Janssen’s vaccine however only requires one.

