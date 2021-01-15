Search Launched To Find Spanish Prime Minister New Stylist

SEARCH launched to find a new stylist for the Spanish Prime Minister and other government ministers

On Friday, January 15, a search has begun to find a new make-up artist and hairdresser for the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Vice Prime Minister Carmen Calvo and spokesperson María Jesús Montero – and indeed any other government official who makes an appearance in the La Moncloa Press Room. The coveted position will pay €19,541.50 per year, according to ABC, and will be extendable up to four years.

“The correct public image in the interventions of the appearing parties demands that certain habitual image services in the audiovisual world be carried out routinely”, according to the advert.

The appointed stylist will have to prove a plethora of experience in the area, “specifically in television programmes or in assistance to personalities, senior positions or managers in their appearance on television.”

Beginning on March 1, the successful candidate will be required to attend to approximately 75 make-up and hairdressing sessions in Madrid and five sessions elsewhere.

