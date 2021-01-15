RYANAIR officially grounds flights from Belfast International until the end of March

Ryanair has announced the cancellation of flights from Belfast International Airport to London Stansted on Friday, January 15, meaning that the Irish airline’s flights not will operate out of Aldergrove until the end of March. Only last week, Ryanair severely criticised travel restrictions and warned that the airline would be forced to “significantly cut its flight schedules” in January and that “few, if any, flights” would continue between Ireland and the UK.

The news comes on the same day that EasyJet Holidays has cancelled all trips up to and including 24 March amid the continuing lockdowns and travel restrictions across the UK.

“Ireland’s Covid-19 travel restrictions are already the most stringent in Europe, and so these new flight restrictions are inexplicable and ineffective when Ireland continues to operate an open border between the Republic and the North of Ireland,” said a spokesperson for the airline.

