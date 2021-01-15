A RETIRED NOTTINGHAM SURGEON is fighting for his life after being stabbed during a break-in, while his family were upstairs.

Graeme Perks, aged 65, a former plastic surgeon at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, was stabbed in his expensive former vicarage home in leafy Halam, in Nottinghamshire. Graeme had only retired in November last year.

-- Advertisement --



It is thought that the father-of-four confronted the burglar after hearing glass breaking. He was stabbed on Thursday shortly after 4 am, before being taken to hospital where he was admitted to intensive care. One arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing.

Glenys Herbert, aged 80, a neighbour and church warden for the village said, “The whole thing is just appalling. You would never in a million years expect something like this to happen here. I can’t think of anything similar in recent times.

“The whole village just feels violated. We are all completely shocked. The phones haven’t stopped ringing.”

Anyone with information can contact the police directly, quoting incident number 44 of 14 January 2021, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Retired Surgeon Fighting for His Life After Being Stabbed ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.