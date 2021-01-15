RAY VEGA, Founder Of Famous Celebrity Haunt Mexican Restaurant ‘Casa Vega’ Dies Aged 86 in Los Angeles

Ray Vega, the founder of the iconic Mexican restaurant Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, in the San Fernando Valley, has died aged 86, announced by his family on their restaurant’s Instagram page, saying he had “passed away peacefully” on Sunday, January 10.

The family wrote, “It breaks our heart to announce the passing of our founder, Rafael ‘Ray’ Vega”, who landed up in Los Angeles, as a child, from Tijuana, Mexico when his parents immigrated there and opened their restaurant on the historic Olvera Street in the Chinatown area of Downtown L.A.

A 22-year-old Vega opened Casa Vega on Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks in 1956, and went on to own many more businesses, “But his heart was always at Casa Vega”, said the Instagram post, about an iconic restaurant famous for its always-smiling crew, warm tortilla chips, and lots of Mexican-American heart.

Casa Vega became a regular haunt for many celebrities, including the Kardashian family, who even filmed some scenes there for their TV show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

