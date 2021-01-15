Push To ‘Heaven’ In Yorkshire

In a bizarre but heartwarming moment in Yorkshire, a Hearse gets the hand to heaven it needs.

A group of strangers spotted a hearse having trouble climbing a hill to the crematorium in freezing temperatures.

The strangers proceeded to get behind the hearse and push it up the hill, dearly departed in the back, in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

Michelle Mulcahy (40) filmed the magical kind gesture and said her faith in people had been restored.

The Crematorium is close to my back garden, and this is a steep hill, people of the kind Rotheram community only just managed it.

For privacy reasons, the identity of the dearly departed in the hearse cant be revealed. Still, it seems fair to assume the family were happy for the lift and the clear respect and humanity shown in such a difficult circumstance.

