POLICE storm early hours Marbella nightclub and fine 23 people

Police in Marbella found 23 people violating Covid-19 restrictions as they partied the night away in the early hours of the morning in a Costa del Sol nightclub. Local Police were called to the venue by a party-goer who had sustained an injury during the festivities.

-- Advertisement --



When official arrived at the nightclub in the Hacienda Nagüeles area of the town at 2am on Wednesday, January 13, they found 23 people in clear violation of bar closure and curfew orders. In addition, police reported that those inside were not following social distancing guidelines. Everyone at the nightclub will be issued a fine for a breach of Covid restrictions.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Storm Early Hours Marbella Nightclub Party”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.